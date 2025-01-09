Hyderabad gears up for celebrations of Imam Ali’s birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Hectic preparations are underway in Hyderabad’s Old City for yaum e wiladat e Imam Ali (birth anniversary) celebrations of Imam Ali, the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad, that is on Rajab 13, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar, which corresponds to January 14.

To celebrate the joyous occasion, several Shia groups are organizing programs in the run-up to the Rajab 13, Yaum e Wiladat e Imam Ali, in Hyderabad’s Old City. Shia neighbourhoods such as Noor Khan Bazaar, Mandi Mir Alam, and Dabeerpura are taking the lead in the celebrations.

The Shia Youth Conference is organizing the 33rd International Seminar on Saturday, January 11, at Hussaini Ali Ibnul Hussain (Zaidi Manzil) to mark the occasion. Several other groups to celebrate the occasion are organizing programs in the Old City in the next one week.

A traditional practice, the Shia and Sunni groups will take out processions from the Old City to Moula Ali pahad on Rajab 13. Quite a number of processions will be taken out by different groups to Moula Ali. The five big processions are expected in Old City alone. These include sehra and sandal processions on the Rajab 13 at Panjeshah, Bargah-e-Hazrat Abbas in Dewan Deodhi, Badshahi Ashoorkhana, Ashoorkhana at Kutbiguda and Bibi Ka Alawa.

Huge gatherings are witnessed at Koh-e-Moula Ali in Malkajgiri on the occasion. People from across the state visit the shrine to have a glimpse of the festivities there and offer prayers.

AIMIM MLC, Riyaz ul Hassan Effendi, said for the convenience of visitors, the Kohe-Maula Ali, LED lights, and GHMC are clearing wild vegetation and sprucing up the place.

History of Moula Ali shrine

The history of the Moula Ali shrine, according to legend, is that it was built during the reign of Sultan Ibrahim Qutb Shah, the third ruler of the Golconda kingdom. It is said a person, Mallik Yakoot, during his visit to the hills, saw the handprint of Imam Ali branded on a part of the rock. The tale of his find reached Sultan Ibrahim Qutb Shah, who then had the handmark carved out of the rock and placed in the great arch at the site.