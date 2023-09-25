Hyderabad gears up for more rainfall today as IMD issues yellow alert

According to IMD, Hyderabad is expected to experience rainfall or thundershowers until September 28.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2023 10:28 am IST
rainfall in hyderabad
Representational photo [ANI]

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is once again bracing itself for rainfall today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city. The weather department has forecasted rainfall and thunderstorms for the city.

For the entire Telangana State, the department has issued a warning of thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc. It has also issued a yellow alert for the state.

According to the IMD, all six zones in Hyderabad – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – are expected to experience rainfall or thundershowers until September 28.

T. Balaji, a renowned weather enthusiast known for his accurate predictions, has also forecasted rainfall in Hyderabad during the evening or night.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), yesterday the city received rainfall in the evening. The highest rainfall, 12 mm, was recorded in Bandlaguda.

In the current monsoon season, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 840.1 mm, surpassing the normal rainfall of 717.3 mm. Hyderabad has also experienced an average rainfall of 724.1 mm, exceeding the normal rainfall of 589.5 mm.

