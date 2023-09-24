Hyderabad police grant permission for Milad un Nabi procession

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police have granted permission for the Milad un Nabi procession in the city, which will be taken out next month.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting with the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said that permission has been granted for the procession to be held on October 1.

He praised Hyderabad’s Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb and appealed to all citizens, especially the youth, to exercise the utmost restraint in their celebrations.

Had a meeting with the elders of the Muslim community who took a historic decision to postpone the #Milad Un Nabi juloos( procession) on 28 th September as it was clashing with the

Organizers postponed the procession

Every year, the Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad is held on Rabi’ al-awwal 12. This year, it falls on September 28.

As the date coincides with Ganesh Visarjan, the organizers have decided to hold the procession on October 1.

The rationale behind this decision is that having two processions on the same day could potentially create opportunities for miscreants to cause disturbances.

Milad un Nabi procession will pass through many areas in Hyderabad

After reaching a consensus, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, which comprises several Sufi orders, dargahs, and religious figures, has announced that the procession will be taken out on October 1.

Next Sunday, the Milad un Nabi procession will commence at 12 noon from the Makkah Masjid and will pass through various historic places in the city, including Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Chatta Bazaar, Purani Haveli, Etebar Chowk, and Bibi Bazaar before concluding at Moghalpura before Asr prayers.

Holiday in Telangana

Although the procession is scheduled for October 1, the Telangana government has declared a holiday for Milad un Nabi on September 28. This day has been listed under ‘General Holidays’ in the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023.

Though the date for the Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad has changed, it is unlikely that the government may change the holiday as October 1 is a Sunday.