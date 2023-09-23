Hyderabad police distribute tricolour ahead of Milad un Nabi, Ganesh Visarjan

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Milad un Nabi and Ganesh Visarjan festivals in Hyderabad, police are leaving no stone unturned to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the city. In one such effort, the cops in the city have started distributing national flags to Ganesh pandals.

The rationale behind this step is that religious flags amid these two festivals can result in disturbances in the peaceful environment of the city.

Yesterday, the Hyderabad South Zone police were seen distributing national flags to the Ganesh pandals in their areas. The cops are likely to distribute the tricolour during Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad.

Ganesh Visarjan in Hyderabad

This year, the Ganesh Visarjan is scheduled to be conducted on September 28. The police are making all necessary arrangements not only for the immersion of the Ganesh idols but also to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the city.

Earlier, in view of the Ganesh festival in Hyderabad, the city police decided to impose a ban on bursting crackers in public places until 6 a.m. on September 30.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand has announced that bursting or throwing firecrackers on roads and public places is strictly prohibited until September 30. He also appealed to all citizens to maintain peace and tranquility for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh festival and immersion processions.

This year, the festival, which began with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 18, will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, which will be performed on September 28.

Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Milad un Nabi, which is celebrated on Rabi’ al-awwal 12, also falls on September 28. As the dates of Milad un Nabi and Ganesh Visarjan coincide, it has been decided to celebrate Milad un Nabi by visiting mosques and helping the poor.

In some places, blood donation camps are also being organized on the occasion of Milad un Nabi.

However, the Milad un Nabi procession will not take place on September 28. It will be held on October 1.

After reaching a consensus, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, consisting of various Sufi orders, dargahs, and religious figures, announced that the procession will start at 12 noon from Makkah Masjid on October 1.

The Milad un Nabi procession will pass through various historic places in Hyderabad, including Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Chatta Bazaar, Purani Haveli, Etebar Chowk, and Bibi Bazaar before concluding at Moghalpura before Asr prayers.