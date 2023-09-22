Watch: Preparation for Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following the end of uncertainty surrounding the Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad, preparations are going on in full swing. Recently, concerned individuals inspected the preparations in the old city of Hyderabad.

On Thursday night, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee team conducted inspections from Falaknuma to Charminar.

This year, as well, a stage will be set up near Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad where all Milad un Nabi processions from various parts of the city will converge.

Markazi Milad Juloos Committee aims for peaceful procession

A representative from the committee, speaking to the media, mentioned that a team from the committee, along with the GHMC team, inspected the areas from Engine Bowli to Charminar.

It has been informed that preparations for the Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad have begun, and efforts are being made for the peaceful procession and to provide all possible facilities to those attending it.

Earlier, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee decided to hold the Milad un Nabi procession in the city on October 1. Although it is usually held on Rabi’ al-awwal 12, which falls on September 28 this year, the date was changed to October 1 because the Ganesh Visarjan in the city is scheduled for September 28. This decision was made to prevent potential disturbances that could arise from having two processions on the same day.

Milad un Nabi procession will pass through many areas in Hyderabad

After reaching a consensus, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, consisting of various Sufi orders, dargahs, and religious figures, announced that the procession will start at 12 noon from Makkah Masjid.

It will traverse various historic places in Hyderabad, including Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Chatta Bazaar, Purani Haveli, Etebar Chowk, and Bibi Bazaar before concluding at Moghalpura before Asr prayers.