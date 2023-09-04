Watch: Asaduddin Owaisi’s appeal ahead of Milad un Nabi in Telangana

Hyderabad: Ahead of Milad un Nabi celebrations in Telangana, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to people to maintain peace in the state.

Speaking at a public gathering, Owaisi said that on September 28, both Milad un Nabi and Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated in the state. In view of this, it is essential to maintain peace while celebrating the festivals.

Some persons want to disturb peace in Telangana: Asaduddin Owaisi

The MP said, “There are some miscreants in the society who are waiting for the opportunity to disturb the peace of the state. However, I know that the people of Telangana will not allow anyone to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state”.

Regarding the Milad un Nabi rally, Asaduddin Owaisi said that a decision would be taken later ensuring that the peaceful atmosphere in the state is not disturbed.

28 September ko Milad-un-Nabiﷺ bhi hai aur Ganesh Chaturthi bhi hai. Main Telangana ke awaam se appeal karta hoon ke wo aman ko barqaraar rakhiye#MiladunNabi #AIMIM #GaneshChaturthipic.twitter.com/yNF88gC67c — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 3, 2023

Earlier, the Sunni United Forum of India (SUFI) announced a decision to cancel its annual Milad un Nabi procession which is taken out every year on the 12th day of Rabi ul Awwal.

Milad un Nabi holiday in Telangana

Earlier, the state government in the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023 declared the holiday for Milad un Nabi in Telangana.

According to the calendar, the state will observe Milad un Nabi on Thursday, September 28. The day has been listed under ‘General Holidays.’

In addition, this month, government holidays have been declared for Arbayeen, Sri Krishna Astami, and Vinayaka Chavithi in Telangana.

This year, Arbayeen falls on September 6, whereas Sri Krishna Astami and Vinayaka Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 7 and 18, respectively.