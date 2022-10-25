Hyderabad gears up for partial solar eclipse today – Here’re details

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to see a partial solar eclipse today. At its peak, the residents of the city will see over 18 percent of the Sun covered by the Moon.

Though the partial eclipse will be visible from most parts of India, it can be better viewed for a longer period of time from the northern and western parts of the country.

It is also visible in many other countries in the world including Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia.

Partial solar eclipse in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the partial solar eclipse will become visible at 4:59 pm today. As per experts, the resident will be able to see the Sun covered by the Moon up to 18. 7 percent.

Is it the last celestial event that will be visible in Hyderabad in 2022? No, the residents of the city will witness another event in the current year.

As usually there will be two weeks gap between the solar and lunar eclipse, the city will witness a partial lunar eclipse on November 8.

What is partial solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse is a celestial event wherein, Sun, Moon, and Earth come in a linear configuration.

As during the event, Moon blocks the Sun rays from reaching the Earth, it appears as if Moon is covering the Sun.

In a partial solar eclipse, entire Sun rays are not blocked rather a percentage of them will not reach Earth. On the other hand, in a total solar eclipse, the entire Sun rays will be blocked.

A partial solar eclipse occurs frequently whereas, total solar occurs on average about every 360 to 410 years.

Temples in Telangana decides to remain closed

Due to the partial solar eclipse, many temples in Telangana state decided to perform morning rituals and then remain closed for the entire day on Tuesday.

Some of them include Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Rajanna Sircilla’s Vemulawada, Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Nirmal, Kaleshwara Muktheswara temple in Bhupalpally, Bhadrakali temple in Warangal and Thousand Pillar temples in Hanamkonda.

Precautionary measures during partial solar eclipse

For many, a partial solar eclipse is a fascinating celestial event and they want to see it. While doing so, they have to take precautionary measures.

The event can be observed by using special eclipse glasses. They can also use pinhole cameras.

However, they must never look at the Sun with naked eyes or through binoculars or telescopes.

Though there is no scientific backing for the claim that the partial solar eclipse impacts pregnancy, many believe that pregnant women must stay indoors during the event.