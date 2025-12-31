Hyderabad gets a new landmark: Clock tower at Masab Tank

Hyderabad: On the last day of 2025, Hyderabad added a Burj to its growing landscape. A new clock tower or bastion was inaugurated at Masab Tank on Wednesday, December 31.

Designed by Deccan Terrain Heritage for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the tower was made to revive ancient architectural traditions through its distinct design. To highlight the city’s “heritage fabric” and legacy, the designers integrated traditional art, craftsmanship and architectural elements of the Deccan Plateau into Hyderabad’s modern urban landscape.

The hexagonal design’s side is 10-feet wide at the base, and the tower stands 20-feet tall. The inclined structure of the parapet is said to have been inspired by the entrance gate of the Public Gardens and Yousuf Tekri in Towlichowki.

Additionally, the structure was built using pure lime mortar and compressed stabilised Earth blocks (CSEB). Its Madras terrace roof at a height of 14 feet, is supported by strong brick and lime masonry, while the arched doors and windows are carefully placed to allow natural airflow, providing a scenic view.

It was built to serve as a landmark marking 157 years of municipal administration service that began in 1869.

Historically, bastions were built with granite stone or burnt bricks bonded with lime mortar, based on materials available locally. Their ability to withstand artillery attacks came from a solid core of packed earth or rubble enclosed between thick masonry walls.

Prominent bastions across the country include the 87 bastions of Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, the Shah Burj at the Red Fort and the Diya Burj at Jaigah Fort in Rajasthan. These structures were strategically built in locations to provide vantage points for guards to mount cannons during battles.

It can also serve as a watchtower as part of a series of towers spaced along a fortification wall. Often built around uneven terrain, they are highly durable even while being exposed to harsh weather or seismic activity.