Hyderabad gets first podcast station run by senior citizens

Hyderabad: Training under the aegis of Project Anubhav – a project to create podcasts by and for senior citizens conceived by Dr R Sreedher , encouraged and supported by the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment – Government of India through Media 4 Community Foundation, New Delhi was carried out by Broadcast Professionals including Satish Nagaraji, and Zahed Farooqui at Heritage Foundation Hyderabad.

The Anubhav training seeks to become the awaaz and voice of senior citizens across 10 pilot locations by creating and uploading short self generated internet radio podcasts on uploading on i-radiolive.com platform.

A diverse group of 12 enthusiastic, young at heart, senior citizens from Heritage Foundation (headed by Dr. K. R. Gangadharan) participated in the day long training.

During this basic but dedicated training these 12 volunteer diverse senior citizens learnt about the various formats of podcast recording and sharing on social media, equipment used in radio programming, research, scripting, voice modulation, presenting, recording and uploading.

The senior citizens participated enthusiastically and self created four radio programmes during the training.

Key members involved during the training were Mr. Sanket Mahajan representative coordinator from Media 4 Community, Mr. Satish Nagarji, ICRISAT, Hyderabad, Mr Zahed Farooqui , Mr. Muneer, Mr. Priyanka are from Deccan Radio, Hyderabad.

The Sr. Citizens paricipated in the program are: Dr. Sobha Gurajada, Mrs. N. Sandhya, Mr. Shankar Rao Chepuri, Lt. Col. Dr. K. Bhaskara Reddy (Retd), Mr. Sachin Chaudhari, Mr. Pawan Gupta, Mr. T. V. Ramana, Mr. Mohiuddin, Mrs. Rani Emmanuel, Mateen Ansari, Mrs. Sehnaz Mohiuddin and others.

Anubhav Project has been conceived and designed by Dr R .Sreedher along with Shri Alok Verma wherein a functional sound recording booth with equipment has been provided by NISD and executed by Media 4 Community

Dr. K. R. Gangadharan and Ms. Pavithra Gangadharan and their enthusiastic team at Heritage Foundation with Media 4 Community Foundation facilitated the training.

Senior citizens are expected to contribute at least 100 podcasts over the next one year using the podcast booth provided.