Hyderabad gets India’s largest musical floating fountain at Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Thursday launched India’s largest musical floating fountain at Hussain Sagar making the lake more attractive for tourists.

The fountain which is launched near NTR Marg has a height of around 90 meters. It is 180 meters in length, and 10 meters wide. It is developed at a cost of Rs 17.02 crore.

Features of musical floating fountain at Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar

The musical floating fountain boasts several exceptional features, including three laser sets that display a range of themes, mist fairy fog to create a cloud effect along with music, 800 jet high-powered nozzles, and 880 underwater LED lights that add to the dynamic visual experience.

The nozzles and jets of the fountain are controlled and synchronized with music through a DMX controller.

While, the height of the sprays from the chasing nozzles ranges from 12 to 45 meters, the central jet reaches a height of 90 meters.

During the weekdays, the HMDA will conduct three shows of 20 minutes each. On weekends, there will be four shows between 7 pm and 10 pm.

Inaugurated floating music fountain built at a cost of Rs 17.2 crore at Hussain Sagar along with Colleague Minister Mahmood Ali Garu, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD Arvind Kumar Garu, MLA Danam Nagender Garu, Mayor Vijayalaxmi Garu & Deputy Mayor Srilatha Garu. pic.twitter.com/ooIojOGkfw — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) February 9, 2023

Other floating fountains in India

There are many musical floating fountains in various parts of the country.

Some of them are located at Futala lake in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Komati Cheruvu lake in Siddipet, Telangana, Universal Fountain in Kolkata, etc.

Though musical floating fountains are present in various states in the country, Hyderabad’s fountain at Hussain Sagar is the largest of all.

The fountain is likely to increase the number of daily visitors as it adds to the list of attractions at the lake.