Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Published: 3rd March 2026 6:04 pm IST
There was a time when ice cream in Hyderabad meant a predictable scoop of butterscotch or a brick of cassata after dinner, served in steel bowls at family gatherings. It was simple, familiar, and rarely surprising. Today, it arrives in matte-finish boxes with bold branding, carries names like “Chonkies” and “Mishmash,” and is ordered at midnight with the same urgency as biryani.

Hyderabad’s dessert culture has quietly undergone a transformation, shifting from nostalgic parlour scoops to experimental indulgences designed as much for Instagram stories as for taste buds. At the centre of this evolution is Mislicks, Hyderabad’s first ice cream cloud kitchen that is fast becoming the city’s newest sweet obsession.

More than a scoop

Mislicks is not trying to compete with the neighbourhood parlour scoop-for-scoop. Instead, it plays with form. Ice cream arrives folded into waffle shells as “Tac-Oh,” pressed between chunky cookies as “Chonkies,” or layered into indulgent sundaes called “Mishmash.” The flavours lean playful and global with Biscoff swirls, banoffee-inspired blends, coffee and matcha-infused bites, toffee flavours and pistachio loaded generously rather than sparingly.

It’s ice cream designed to feel like a treat, not a default. The portions are personal, the branding is bold, and every item seems engineered to stand out on a delivery app thumbnail. Mislicks makes ice cream the main event with a structure, style and name to be remembered long after the last spoonful.

Where to get Mislicks?

Mislicks operates largely through a delivery-first model with multiple outlets across Gachibowli, Banjara Hills, Himayatnagar, Charminar, Amberpet, and 12 more neighbourhoods. The brand is designed to meet customers where they already are- on food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato. Orders arrive in compact, branded boxes suited for individual consumption rather than shared dessert bowls.

This approach reflects a broader shift in Hyderabad’s dining habits. Late-night cravings, app-based ordering and single-serve indulgences have become routine, particularly in the city’s tech corridors. By focusing on packaging, portability and a menu tailored for online browsing, Mislicks aligns itself with a generation that discovers and consumes food through a screen as much as at a table.

