Hyderabad gets its own self-cooking cafe: Pick, cook and slurp

We have all seen those tempting Instagram reels from Korea and Japan where people pick their favourite ramen, add toppings, place the bowl in a self-cooking machine and watch a steaming bowl come together in minutes.

Many of us have wondered, “Can we experience this in Hyderabad?” Now, we can. Hyderabad’s first self-cooking Korean ramen place has opened in Sainikpuri, bringing this fun food experience closer to home.

Pick your Ramen, make it yours

At Firepop – Hyderabadi Seoul Ramyeon Cafe, the experience begins with choosing your ramen. The cafe’s menu offers different Korean ramen options, allowing diners to pick their preferred flavour and spice level.

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The best part is that any ramen costs Rs.249, with two add-ons included, except kimchi. For those who want to build a more loaded bowl, additional toppings are available too.

You can add sweet corn, boiled egg, cheese slices, chicken ham or chicken sausage for Rs.30 each, while kimchi is priced at Rs.50.

You are the chef

Once the ramen and add-ons are selected, the bowl goes into the self-cooking ramen machine. Follow the simple instructions, wait for the noodles to cook and enjoy a hot bowl made just the way you like it.

The cafe’s instructions indicate that the ramen is ready in around four minutes, making the process quick while still giving diners the satisfaction of preparing their own meal.

Free toppings such as seaweed, spring onions, fried onions and roasted sesame seeds add the finishing touch.

More than just Ramen

If you are heading there with friends, the menu also has Korean-inspired snacks. Cheese corndog, sausage corndog, Korean corndog and chicken popcorn cost Rs.150 each.

Cheese sticks, chicken cheese sticks, potato cheese sticks and chicken popcorn sticks are priced at Rs.75 each.

There are Korean-style pouch drinks too. An any-pouch drink with an ice cup costs Rs.189, with flavours to choose from.

A K-pop corner in Sainikpuri

Food is only one part of the experience. The cafe’s ambience is designed around K-pop, with colourful walls featuring references to popular Korean music groups, neon-style artwork, music symbols and Korean-inspired decor.

For K-pop and K-drama fans, the setting makes the visit feel more like a small Korean-themed hangout than an ordinary ramen stop. The cafe also serves Korean street-food favourites such as corndogs.

A new food adventure

Located at Hyjack Drive-In, Sainikpuri, Firepop is open from 11am to 11pm. The cafe describes itself as a Hyderabadi Seoul Ramyeon Cafe, while its social media promotes it as Hyderabad’s first-ever self-cooking Korean ramen store.

So, the next time a self-cooking ramen reel makes you curious, you don’t need to imagine the experience anymore. Pick your ramen, customise it, cook it and dig in – all in Hyderabad.