Hyderabad gets its own Takeshi’s Castle at Shamirpet

Anandgarh Picnic Farms has officially launched Takshila Castle, a brand-new obstacle zone

Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Published:
Takeshi's Castle themed amusement park at Shamirpet with stepping stones over water.
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Remember growing up glued to the TV, laughing uncontrollably as Javed Jaffrey’s legendary commentary narrated contestants dramatically slipping, sliding, and face-planting through Takeshi Castle’s chaotic obstacle courses? Hyderabad thrill-seekers no longer have to settle for nostalgia. Anandgarh Picnic Farms in Shamirpet has officially launched Takshila Castle, a brand-new, adrenaline-pumping obstacle zone designed to bring those iconic game show fantasies to life.

What can you find at Takshila Castle?

Spanning a series of high-energy checkpoints crafted for visitors aged 16 and above, Takshila Castle transforms a weekend getaway into an epic test of agility and balance. Challengers begin their journey scrambling up the slippery Ramp Royale, before navigating the suspended tyres of the Fortress Climb and trying not to dive into the floating stepping stones of the Moat Hop. The excitement continues with crowd favourites like Pendulum Panic, where swinging weighted bags threaten to knock competitors off their feet, along with chaotic rounds of Soapy Football and inflated Meltdown showdowns.

Whether you are looking to challenge your friends to a timed speed run, capture hilarious fall-and-rise reels for social media, or simply test your physical endurance, this immersive playground guarantees constant laughter and unscripted entertainment. Best of all, access to the entire Takshila Castle setup comes completely free with your standard day pass to Anandgarh Picnic Farms.

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Pack a sturdy change of clothes, gather your most competitive group of friends, and head out to Shamirpet to see if you have what it takes to conquer the castle!

Takshila Castle: All details

Location: Anandgarh Picnic Farms, Shamirpet, Hyderabad

Age Limit: 16+ years

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Bookings: Call 7075470082 or visit anandgarhfarms.com

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Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Published:

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Bushra Khan

I am a lifestyle writer who loves to explore the vibrant culture, trends and hidden gems of Hyderabad. When I'm not writing, you can find me watching The Office reruns… More »
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