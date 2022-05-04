Hyderabad gets respite from scorching heat as rainfall lashes city

Hyderabad: The people of Hyderabad and neighbouring areas woke up to heavy rainfall today morning. However, the rainfall resulted in power cuts in most of the areas in the city.

Though the rainfall brought down the temperature significantly, waterlogging problems were reported in the low-lying areas of the city.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Seethafalmandi near Secunderabad received 72.8 mm of rainfall till 6 a.m. whereas, Bansilalpet and West Marredpally recorded rainfall of 67 mm and 61.8 mm respectively.

In the entire Telangana, the highest rainfall of 108 mm was recorded at Habshipur. Other districts that received a moderate rainfall are Jagtial, Macherial, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

Meanwhile, Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swung into action and cleared the water stagnations, tree falls and provided citizen assistance in view of the inundation caused by the sudden cloud burst in the city.

DRF teams clearing water stagnations, treefalls and providing citizen assistance in view of the inundation caused by sudden cloud burst in the city. Dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/Ww84KHiqyQ — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) May 4, 2022

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Hyderabad center had forecasted that the city will see a light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Waterlogging in Hyderabad

Sudden rainfall in Hyderabad brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat as heatwaves were prevailing in the city for the past few days.

Though the rainfall on Wednesday morning brought the temperature down significantly, it resulted in waterlogging in many areas in the city.

LB Nagar x road pic.twitter.com/26itBXI3to — Raviteja (@smart_grt) May 4, 2022

Areas inundated

Due to heavy rainfall, many houses and shops are inundated in Mecca Colony, Kala Pathar area.

Macca Colony in Kala Pathar area after Heavy rainfall.

Houses and shops are inundated with water after the downpour.#HyderabadRains #OldCity pic.twitter.com/h1DhebqeS8 — S.Q.Masood | مسعود (@SQMasood) May 4, 2022

Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad MP urged Director of EVDM of GHMC to send an emergency team to Yathrab Nagar (Dhobhi ghat), Nashaman Nagar behind Owaisi School, Chacha Garage Talab Katta, Kala Pathar Mecca Colony.

@Director_EVDM sir please send your emergency teams to Yathrab Nagar (dhobhi ghat) Nashaman Nagar behind Owaisi school, Chacha Garage talab katta ,Kala Pathar Mecca colony @arvindkumar_ias @ZC_Charminar — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 4, 2022

Few records broken

Today, rainfall in Hyderabad has broken a few records.

IMD Begumpet Airport recorded a rainfall of 63mm which is the highest 24-hour rainfall in the last 10 years.

The minimum temperature dropped to 18.9 degrees Celsius which is seven degrees less than the normal temperature.