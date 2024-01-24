Hyderabad: GHMC all set for drone survey of Musi riverfront

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to conduct a drone survey along the Musi River as part of the Musi Riverfront Beautification Project.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has stressed the development of the 55 km stretch of the Musi riverfront in Hyderabad. The goal is to transform the entire Musi riverbed into an economic growth centre and a job creation hub.

The survey aims to identify flooding areas, encroachments, and households, crucial for preventing frequent flooding and revitalizing the deteriorating Musi River. To carry out the survey, GHMC will engage a private agency through a bidding process, allocating Rs 49.55 lakh for a 15-day survey.

The selected agency will use drones to gather detailed data, focusing on structures within the buffer zone and the maximum flood level of the river.

Revanth Reddy’s discussions with London-based experts and recent government efforts highlight the interest to reviving the Musi River. The delayed beautification project, now gaining momentum.

The drone survey addresses the concerns raised by environmentalists about encroachments along the Musi River. This study will contribute to the overall plan for the Musi Riverfront Beautification Project.