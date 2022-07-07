Hyderabad: GHMC approves eleven development projects in the city

Hyderabad: With the assistance of the committee members, the 12th Standing Committee meeting, which was held on Wednesday at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters and presided over by City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, approved 11 development projects.

The meeting attended by the GHMC commissioner, senior GHMC officials and 12 members of the standing committee, discussed different civic issues and upcoming development projects undertaken by the civic body.

The signing of an MoU for two years with Aparna construction industries Pvt Ltd through CSR for the upkeep of Malkam pond in the Serlingampally zone was one of the eleven development projects which were approved.

The committee members authorized a one-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the central medium traffic island maintenance from the mind space Junction to Gachibowli Rolling hills with the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology Pvt Ltd under CSR.

The other proposals approved were a memorandum of understanding (MoU) granting Fountain Head Global School permission to plant trees in the Miyawaki style around Medikunta Pond in Serilingampally zone for three years (CSR); the installation of electric vehicle charging stations for the general public at 14 locations by TS REDCO under GHMC; the payment of one rupee per KWH unit every three months through a revenue-sharing Michvalli agreement; and the restoration of Nagireddy K.

The committee gave its approval to a contract with organizations to carry out conservation, restoration, and beautification work on 25 ponds throughout GHMC for a period of two years under CSR.

It further approved the three-year, monthly rental renewal of the State Bank of India MCTB lease at the GHMC headquarters’ ground floor area of 4,578 square feet.

The committee also gave its approval for the construction of a three-lane, six-meter wide service road and a sidewalk at the current main carriage in Charminar Zone Rajendranagar Circle, which will run from the Mughals Engineering College to Durga Nagar Junction.

It gave approval for the Finance and Accounts department’s budget for 2021–2022, as well as for the purchase of 71 properties from Balanagar to Amir Pate Temple via Fatehnagar for the proposed 45, 40, and 30-metre extensions of the ROB (road over bridge) at Fatehnagar and revisions to the master plan’s road width.