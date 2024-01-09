Hyderabad: GHMC asks business owners to renew trade licenses for 2024

Hyderabad: All the traders conducting their businesses under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits have to get their license renewed for the Year 2024, as the current trade license expired on 31 December 2023, the municipal body said.

As per G.O.Rt.No.459, dated June 22, 2017, of MA&UD on implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Norms (EODB), the trade license is renewed automatically on payment of the renewal fee.

A Trade License Certificate will be issued after the payment which would be valid for the period January 2024 to December 2024.

On failing to renew the license on time, an additional fee shall be charged at the following rates:

Time frame Imposition of penalty On or before 31st January 2024 0% 1st February to 31st March 2024 25% From 1st April 2024 onwards 50%

In addition to the license fee, an amount of 10% on trades with a trade license fee up to Rs.5000 rounded to the next fifty and an amount of Rs 1000 on trades with a trade license fee above Rs.5000 shall be levied on every new license or renewal of trade license as Telangana Green Fund for all trades.

As per resolution No.19, dated July 27, 2017, “if a trade is identified to be carried on without license, 100% penalty will be imposed on the trader at the time of identification followed by the fine at 10% every month until the trader obtains trade license”, a press note from the GHMC said.

Hence, all the traders in GHMC are requested to avail the opportunity to obtain a trade license by making an online payment for obtaining Provisional Trade License Certificate immediately and renewing their license by 31 January 2024 in any Mee-Seva Centers/ CSC in GHMC Head office & circle offices and those traders who have not obtained trade license so far are requested to apply for fresh trade license online or approach any Mee-Seva centers.

Failure to do so would attract penalties as per the schedule. Further information can be obtained from the GHMC website.