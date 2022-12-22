Hyderabad: GHMC budget meeting on December 24

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will hold its budgetary meeting on December 24 at the civic body’s council hall.

The draft budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 and revised budget estimates for the financial year 2022-23 will be taken up at the council meeting for discussion and approval. Following the conclusion of the budget meeting, the ordinary meetings will emphasise question and answer sessions and also discuss various civic issues raised by the corporators.

Also Read Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to sell open plots

It will also place various resolutions that were passed by the standing committee previously for approval by the council.