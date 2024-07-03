Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner conducts surprise inspections

Amrapali Kata during her inspections spoke to the driver of a vehicle at Shankar Mutt and inquired about the details of garbage removal.

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata made a surprise visit on Wednesday, July 3, and inspected ongoing sanitation works in several areas of the city.

The GHMC head directed zonal commissioners to complete the process of allotment of market rooms constructed at Narayanguda Crossroad, among other things.

Amrapali Kata during her inspections spoke to the driver of a vehicle at Shankar Mutt and inquired about the details of garbage removal. Speaking to a student, the GHMC commissioner also said that the environment should be kept clean.

The GHMC commissioner advised students on how to segregate and deal with garbage and asked them to try and work towards a clean Hyderabad. Sanitation additional commissioner Ravi Kiran participated in the inspections, said a press release from the civic body.

