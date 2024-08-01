Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner warns malls, multiplexes over parking fee

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, Amrapali Kata, on Thursday, August 1, warned malls and multiplexes in Hyderabad of strict action against charging parking fees when presented with a purchase receipt.

The commissioner highlighted that complaints had been received regarding these establishments collecting parking fees in violation of regulations. Special inspection teams discovered that some malls were charging for parking, despite the rule stating that no charges shall be levied on parking if a customer presents a purchase receipt.

One theatre initially registered as a single-screen venue, was found operating multiple screens within its premises and violating the purchase receipt rule.

Additionally, the food quality at several malls in Hyderabad malls was also reported to be substandard.

In response, the Hyderabad corporation issued notices to the malls and multiplexes that were found to be non-compliant during inspections, following the commissioner’s directives.