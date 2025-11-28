Hyderabad: GHMC decentralises permission for advertisements

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th November 2025 11:02 am IST|   Updated: 28th November 2025 11:45 am IST
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) decentralised the permission process for advertisements on Thursday, November 27.

Earlier, to get permission for advertisement, the advertiser had to approach the GHMC head office. However, now the GHMC circle offices will handle the matter to ensure faster and more citizen-friendly service.

The decentralisation allows citizens to approach deputy commissioners in their respective circles for matters concerning the installation of signboards at business premises.

The civic body has also clarified that all applications for advertisement and name board permissions must be submitted online through the official website.

