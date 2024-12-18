Hyderabad: GHMC demolishes encroachment on Laxmiguda Jalpally road

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demolished encroachments on both sides of the Laxmiguda Jalpally road on Wednesday morning, December 18.

A huge contingent of police force was deployed to maintain law and order.

According to the GHMC, shopkeepers were already informed about the demolition. they were asked to remove shed but only a handful of them obliged.

Bulldozers pulled out the sheds and razed down illegal structures located on the pavements. The action was taken after several locals complained that the road connecting Mailardevpally to RGI Airport does not provide a safe path for pedestrians to commute.

