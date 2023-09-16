Hyderabad: GHMC distributes clay Ganesh idols at Vengalrao Park

Free distribution of 5 lahks of eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols has commenced at 150 ward offices of GHMC.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 16th September 2023 11:58 am IST
Hyderabad: Clay Ganesh idols distributed by GHMC at Vengalrao Park
Clay Ganesh idols distributed by GHMC at Vengalrao Park

Hyderabad: Clay Ganesh idols were distributed to morning walkers at Jalagam Vengalrao Park in Banjara Hills on Saturday, September 16.

Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Ronal Rose, along with Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal gave away the idols and also inspected the development works underway at the park.

Free distribution of 5 lakh eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols has commenced at 150 ward offices of GHMC.

MS Education Academy

The state government has taken up the initiative to encourage the use of eco-friendly idols for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival on September 18.

Also Read
Hyderabad: GHMC to distribute 5 lakh clay Ganesha idols for free

The clay idols will be procured in three different sizes and can be collected by the devotees at all the GHMC circles and zonal offices

Since the immersion of PoP idols into water bodies is adversely affecting the water quality in the city and its outskirts, the state government has been promoting the use of clay idols for a few years now. The eco-friendly idols are made of natural clay without any artificial additives. These idols are biodegradable.

In 2022, GHMC, HMDA and Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) distributed around six lakh clay Ganesh idols in the city.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 16th September 2023 11:58 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button