Hyderabad: GHMC distributes clay Ganesh idols at Vengalrao Park

Hyderabad: Clay Ganesh idols were distributed to morning walkers at Jalagam Vengalrao Park in Banjara Hills on Saturday, September 16.

Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Ronal Rose, along with Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal gave away the idols and also inspected the development works underway at the park.

Distributed eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols to morning walkers in Jalagam Vengal Rao Park along with @CommissionrGHMC @DRonaldRose Garu, & other @GHMCOnline officials. GHMC, HMDA, and the Pollution Control Board will be distributing a total of 4.6 Lakh Ganesh Idols in GHMC ward… pic.twitter.com/Ur9Ujbwu8w — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) September 16, 2023

Free distribution of 5 lakh eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols has commenced at 150 ward offices of GHMC.

The state government has taken up the initiative to encourage the use of eco-friendly idols for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival on September 18.

Also Read Hyderabad: GHMC to distribute 5 lakh clay Ganesha idols for free

The clay idols will be procured in three different sizes and can be collected by the devotees at all the GHMC circles and zonal offices

Since the immersion of PoP idols into water bodies is adversely affecting the water quality in the city and its outskirts, the state government has been promoting the use of clay idols for a few years now. The eco-friendly idols are made of natural clay without any artificial additives. These idols are biodegradable.

In 2022, GHMC, HMDA and Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) distributed around six lakh clay Ganesh idols in the city.