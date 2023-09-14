Hyderabad: GHMC to distribute 5 lakh clay Ganesha idols for free

Hyderabad: Free distribution of 5 lakh of eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols will commence at 150 ward offices of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from today, September 13.

Special chief secretary of MAUD, Arvind Kumar, said that the clay idols will be made available at over fifty other locations by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Distribution of 5 lakhs Eco friendly "Mitti Ganesha" on free of cost basis commenced today by minister @KTRBRS – they will be available at 150 ward offices of @GHMCOnline & another 50+ locations by @HMDA_Gov pic.twitter.com/iZ0fVvNwV2 — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) September 14, 2023

The state government has taken up the initiative to encourage the use of eco-friendly idols for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival on September 18. The clay idols will be procured in three different sizes and can be collected by the devotees at all the GHMC circles and zonal offices.

Also Read Residents await restoration of bus services to Old City areas

Since the immersion of PoP idols into water bodies is adversely affecting the water quality in the city and its outskirts, the state government has been promoting the use of clay idols for a couple of years now. The eco-friendly idols are made of natural clay without any artificial additives. These idols and are biodegradable.

In 2022, GHMC, HMDA and Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) distributed around six lakh clay Ganesh idols in the city.

Officials review immersion spots

Deputy commissioner of police, Jagdishwar Reddy, along with GHMC officials visited the Pathikuta Pond at Rajendranagar and inspected arrangements for Ganesh immersion.

The officials were directed to illuminate and fence the area to facilitate the seamless immersion of idols. They were also told to place barricades on the roads to ensure the safety of the devotees.