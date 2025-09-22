Hyderabad: GHMC fines Ramki agency Rs 1 lakh for not clearing garbage

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) here has fined Ramky agency Rs 1 lakh for negligence in garbage disposal.

The civic body took action against Ramki for negligence in sanitation work and the fine was imposed on Monday, September 22, by Khairatabad zonal commissioner Anurag Jayanti.

The issue was detected during daily inspections, and the zonal commissioner noted that garbage (GVP) was not being removed on time at the Alijapur Road (near Karwan and Jubilee Hills circles).

According to a press release, garbage had piled up for about 200 meters, causing inconvenience to the people and was also creating unhygienic conditions.

“Despite repeated suggestions, the agency did not respond and the Zonal Commissioner imposed a fine,” said the GHMC.