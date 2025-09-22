Hyderabad: 24 hour water supply disruption in some areas from Sept 24

Hyderabad: Water supply will be disrupted and pressure is likely to get affected in some areas of Hyderabad owing to repair works being taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

The repair works are being carried out to address major leaks in the Manjira Phase-2 water supply project to Hyderabad. The pumping main from Kalabgur to Hyder Nagar has been hit by leaks, said the HMWSSB in a press release.

To stop these leaks, repair work will be carried out from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 24, till 6 a.m. the next day. During these 24 hours, pressure water supply will be disrupted in the following ares:

RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampalli, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur. 2. O&M Division 22: Biranguda, Aminpur. 3. Transmission Division 2: Off take points, bulk connections. 4. O&M Division 6: Erragadda, S.R. Nagar, Ameerpet. 5. O&M Division 9: KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Bhagyanagar Colony Pragati Nagar