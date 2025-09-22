Telangana govt announces Rs 819 crore Dasara bonus for Singareni workers

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, on Monday, September 22, announced the annual Dasara bonus of Rs 819 crore to Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) workers.

Nearly 41,000 SCCL employees will receive a bonus of Rs 1,95,610 each, and 30,000 contract workers will get Rs 5,500 each, the chief minister announced.

“SCCL generated a total revenue of Rs 6,394 crore this financial year. After setting aside Rs 4,034 crore for future expansion and other expenditures, the company made net profits of Rs 2,360 crore. The Dasara bonus amounts to 34 percent of the company’s total profits,” CM Revanth said.

He said that the Singareni workers had urged him to reclaim coal blocks allocated to private companies, and assured that the Telangana government would speak to the Centre regarding this

He highlighted that the state was losing Rs 7,000 crore in GST revenues due to the new reforms, which came into effect from Monday and demanded the losses be reimbursed for the next five years.

Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka added that by keeping SCCL out of coal block auctions, the company had lost two blocks to firms allegedly close to the previous government. He said measures were being taken to ensure SCCL’s participation in upcoming key mineral block auctions.

CM Revanth said the bonus from Coal India Limited would be announced on the occasion of Diwali.

Also Read Telangana govt assures support to professionals hit by US H-1B visa fee hike

Congress government misleading the workers: Harish Rao

Criticising the Congress government for calculating the bonus based on the net profit of Rs 2,360 crore instead of the total gross earnings of Rs 4,034 crore, Siddipet BRS MLA T Harish Rao said it proved once again that Revanth Reddy’s assurances were just tall talk.

Rao took to his X handle on Monday after the state government’s announcement, wondering what happened to the Rs 2,283 crore that was set aside for future expansion plans last year. He felt Rs 4,034 crore being set aside for the purpose was another way the state government was trying to mislead the workers.