Hyderabad: GHMC increases sacred collection centres from 6 to 12

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has expanded its sacred collection centres from six to 12 under the Udvasana Programme (a farewell ritual for gods and goddesses and spiritual items).

Earlier, devotees could donate at Saidabad, Tarnaka, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Khairatabad and Gudimalkapur. Now it has expanded to Ameerpet, Moosarambagh, Attapur, Badangpet, Goshamahal and Musheerabad.

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Sacred Collection Drive will be held on Saturday, July 18, from 8:30 am to 11 am. Citizens can hand over old deity photographs, damaged frames, broken idols, worn-out pooja items, calendars and other sacred materials.

Here are the temples you can donate to:

Bhu Lakshmi Mandir, Saidabad

Shiva Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Tarnaka

Sri Venkateshwara Temple Hari Hari Khestram, Rajendranagar

Sri Dharma Sai Seva Trust, Shamshabad

Sri Sri Sri Mahankali Pochamma Temple, Khairathabad

Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam, Moosarambagh

Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, Attapur

Kashi Bugga Shiva Temple, Badangpet

Sitaram Bagh Temple, Goshamahal

Sri Shirdi Sai Baba Devalaya Nirmana Samasthan, Musheerabad

Sri Vishwanjaneya Bhaktha Samajam Temple Trust, Gudimalkapur

To find out your nearest donation center, click here

GHMC urged citizens to participate in the programme by visiting the nearest collection centre, stating that the initiative aims to preserve religious traditions while promoting responsible recycling and environmental sustainability.