Hyderabad: GHMC increases sacred collection centres from 6 to 12

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has expanded its sacred collection centres from six to 12 under the Udvasana Programme (a farewell ritual for gods and goddesses and spiritual items).
Earlier, devotees could donate at Saidabad, Tarnaka, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Khairatabad and Gudimalkapur. Now it has expanded to Ameerpet, Moosarambagh, Attapur, Badangpet, Goshamahal and Musheerabad.
Sacred Collection Drive will be held on Saturday, July 18, from 8:30 am to 11 am. Citizens can hand over old deity photographs, damaged frames, broken idols, worn-out pooja items, calendars and other sacred materials.
Here are the temples you can donate to:
- Bhu Lakshmi Mandir, Saidabad
- Shiva Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Tarnaka
- Sri Venkateshwara Temple Hari Hari Khestram, Rajendranagar
- Sri Dharma Sai Seva Trust, Shamshabad
- Sri Sri Sri Mahankali Pochamma Temple, Khairathabad
- Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam, Moosarambagh
- Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, Attapur
- Kashi Bugga Shiva Temple, Badangpet
- Sitaram Bagh Temple, Goshamahal
- Sri Shirdi Sai Baba Devalaya Nirmana Samasthan, Musheerabad
- Sri Vishwanjaneya Bhaktha Samajam Temple Trust, Gudimalkapur
To find out your nearest donation center, click here
GHMC urged citizens to participate in the programme by visiting the nearest collection centre, stating that the initiative aims to preserve religious traditions while promoting responsible recycling and environmental sustainability.