Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor unveils ‘The Flight’ at KBR park

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi inaugurated The Flight, a sculpture near KBR park on Sunday.

The commemorative sculpture celebrates women’s power and it was installed at the junction in front of the main gate of KBR Park in the city in the presence of philanthropist Pinky Reddy and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) Women’s wing FLO Chairperson Shubhraa Maheshwari.

Vijayalakshmi, speaking to the gathering immediately after unveiling the sculpture said, “The Flight, is a representation of a female guardian angel. The sculpture transforms itself – from the front it depicts armor for a woman’s body and from the side, it depicts wings like an angel. Signifying the form of a female warrior, the sculpture also represents the idea of women’s strength, safety, and freedom”.

Pinky Reddy said, “The project is another feather in the cap of FLO. The sculptor looks beautiful, more so in front of lovely KBR Park.”

“The sculptor is 12 feet tall and is made of stainless steel structure. Designer Sharsha Reddy is a designer and sculptor. Specialists used a Corten Steel base to elevate the sculptor and it was made in Hyderabad. It took three weeks to implement the project,” said the FLO chairperson Maheshwari.