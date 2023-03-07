Hyderabad: Congress workers barge into GHMC mayor’s chamber over dog bite death

Hyderabad: Workers of the Youth Congress on Tuesday barged into the chambers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, demanding justice for the family of the four-year-old who was mauled to death by strays dogs in Amberpet.

The Congress workers led by the city youth wing president Motha Rohit barged into the chambers of the GHMC mayor.

Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy along with a few corporators on Monday, at the GHMC headquarters, gave an ex-gratia check of Rs 9,71,900 the family of Pradeep, the deceased four-year-old.

The group made slogans while the police tried to control the situation and escorted them outside.

They demanded an ex gratia of 25 lakhs, a government job, and a 2 bedroom house for the four-year-old Pradeep’s family.

In the unfortunate incident that transpired on February 19, the deceased minor was identified as Pradeep, who had accompanied his father to his workplace where the incident took place.

The boy’s father, Gangadhar, works as a security guard. He took his son with him to work on Sunday and while he was strolling outside, a pack of stray dogs attacked him, sources said, adding that the CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced as well.