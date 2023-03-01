Hyderabad: GHMC announces compensation to stray dog attack victim’s kin

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced compensation to the family members of a five-year-old child who recently became a victim of a stray dog attack in the city.

Apart from the compensation of Rs 6 lakh announced by GHMC, the Mayor of Hyderabad G. Vijaya Laxmi declared that she would give Rs. 2 lakhs and her one-month honorarium to the stray dog attack victim’s kin.

Deputy Mayor and a few corporators also decided to give their one-month honorarium to the child’s family members.

Telangana HC pulls up municipal body

Recently, after taking cognisance of the media report on the incident, Telangana High Court initiated suo moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The court pulled up Hyderabad’s municipal body over the gruesome death of the child. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan blamed negligence by the Greater Hyderabad of Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the child’s death and asked it what steps are being taken to curtail incidents of stray dog attacks.

The court included the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, GHMC Commissioner, GHMC Deputy Commissioner (Amberpet), GHMC Veterinary Officer, Hyderabad District Collector and Member Secretary of Telangana State Legal Services Authority as respondents in the case and asked them to file the counter.

Stray dog attacks continue in Hyderabad

Within a few days after the incident, stray dogs attacked three more children and injured them. In an incident that took place in Maruti Nagar Colony, Hyderabad, a 4-year-old boy was attacked by stray dogs where he sustained minor injuries.

In another incident, two children, Aayan (8) and Fatima (5) are left with bite injuries. They were attacked by two stray dogs while playing near their house in Borabanda, S R Nagar.