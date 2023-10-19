Hyderabad: GHMC officials caught taking Rs 1.5L bribe in LB Nagar

Hyderabad: Two GHMC officials working in the LB Nagar zone were caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh from a person for permits for the construction of a building.

The accused, Uma Devi, Town Planning Supervisor, GHMC Circle 3A, LB Nagar and Laxman Yadav, Section Writer (outsourcing), Town Planning section allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh from a resident of Balapur.

A case was registered by the ACB officials after the person raised a complaint against the GHMC officials.

According to ACB officials, Laxman was caught on Thursday when he was accepting the bribe amount and said that he had taken the amount on instructions of Uma Devi.

The duo was arrested were produced before the court.