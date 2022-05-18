Hyderabad: GHMC plans ahead for Pattana Pragathi program

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Wednesday directed various department heads to make the Pattana Pragathi program a success.

The pattana pragathi program will be conducted in the city from June 3 to June 15. At a meeting to plan the programme, the mayor said that concerns of the city’s residents will be addressed to help them overcome their problems.

Issues in rural areas such as sanitation, dumping yard, and Vaikuntadhamam maintenance, organic fertiliser making, power, and water supply are prioritised under the Pattana pragathi programme. The flagship programme of the state administration aims to achieve rural development on all fronts.

“Door-to-door campaign to spread awareness along with daily fogging measures will help prevent the spread of seasonal diseases. A temporary area must be identified for collection of trash and construction waste, and the useless materials must be transported without disturbing the public,” she said.

The mayor instructed the officials to weed around the plants planted during ‘Haritha Haaram,’ pour soil, replace dry plants with healthy ones, along with carrying out measures to prevent water stagnation.

The event was attended by the GHMC deputy commissioner, tahsildars, sanitation UBD, engineering officers and others.