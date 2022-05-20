Hyderabad: GHMC prepares to prevent floods during monsoon

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is working to mitigate the risk of flooding in the city for the coming monsoon season with the Strategic Nala Development Project’s (SNDP) works being carried out in full swing, said a press note from the corporation.

In the past, low-lying areas were inundated by unseasonal rains, said GHMC, adding that it is working on a permanent solution for floods. To keep the residents of the city out of trouble, 60 works were undertaken through the SNDP at a cost of Rs 954 crore.

In particular, 37 works have been started under GHMC and are in various stages of development. In various municipalities, flood-prone areas have been identified and temporary measures have been taken by the corporation to allow for safe drainage of water, said the press note.

In this backdrop, Telangana municipal and urban development minister KT Rama Rao has repeatedly directed the people to take strict measures to prevent any trouble due to floods. This time, however, efforts are being made to avert a flood.

In this context, three chief engineers (CE) were assigned, each for one of the three zones, to expedite the completion of tasks undertaken under the SNDP.

In the GHMC municipality, a total of 37 works are in progress. Eight works in the Secunderabad zone, three works in the Kukatpally zone, 11 works in the LB Nagar zone, six works in the Charminar zone, and seven works in the Khairatabad zone, and two works in the Serlingampally zone are in progress.

In municipalities surrounding the GHMC, 23 tasks are at different development stages. Municipalities outside GHMC carried out nine works in Nizampet, three works in Meerpet, seven works in Badangpet, two works in Jalpally, one work in Pedda Amberpet municipality, and one work in Kompally municipality.