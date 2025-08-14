Hyderabad: GHMC pulls up Oakridge school over unauthorized parking on road

Hyderabad: A show cause notice was sent by the GHMC to Oakridge International School (Khajaguda) here for unauthorised parking. The civic body sent the notice for “for causing serious inconvenience to the public: over the parking of school vehicles on government roads and the school has been asked to submit its response in three days.

The Serilingampalli deputy commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued a show cause notice to Oakridge International School after the unauthorized parking of its vehicles was causing traffic congestion.

According to the GHMC, Oakridge International School in Khajaguda was parking its vehicles on the roadside at Khajaguda in Serilingampalli, resulting in a traffic jam of about 500 meters. “The school violated the GHMC Act, 1955 and the TG-bPASS Act, 2020 by parking illegally on government roads. It caused inconvenience to commuters with severe traffic jams,” said the civic body in a press release on Thursday, August 14.

The management of Oakridge International School has also been told to immediately remove vehicles parked without permission and to not use public roads for parking in the future.

“According to Section 405 of the GHMC Act, 1955, no person shall be allowed to block or encroach upon any public property or public land. Not only is illegal parking on public roads prohibited, but fines and legal action can be taken against those responsible,” added the release.