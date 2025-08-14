Rains in Hyderabad: Musi river’s low-lying riverbanks free from flooding

Hyderabad: Despite the Musi River’s floodgates being opened in the Old City, the low-lying areas remained mostly free from flooding in the rains over the last week in spiteof heavy downpours. This could be attributed to the sewerage works taken up in the areas abutting the Musi nalas and the riverbed, and effective enforcement of on-the-ground mitigation measures.

The sight of traffic flowing freely under the Yakutpura railway underpass at Rein Bazar with no flood water accumulated under the bridge, and colourful art work was a sight to see on Thursday afternoon, August 14.

For years, rains of this scale would have filled the underpass, making it difficult for the residents and commuters alike. Locals informed Siasat.com that the water was pumped out swiftly by the authorities during the rains in Hyderabad, which prevented any inundation of water.

“The nala and drain works were completed just 15 days ago. This has prevented flood water water from entering our homes. Water used to enter our houses when it had rained like this before. This year, it has not happened yet,” said Munawar, a resident of Azmath Nagar in Yakutpura, standing on the CC road and the newly-laid drain in front of his house.

The Musi river flowing inside the Nala near Yakutpura railway station on Thursday, August 14. pic.twitter.com/vBoxgLokBy — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 14, 2025

As one passes through Dabeerpura, the sight is clear. The narrow roads are not inundated with water. The traffic was free-flowing. Owaisi Bridge at Farhat Nagar, and another bridge on the way to Chaderghat are at safe height even while the Musi river was flowing in its full glory.

At Azmath Nagar in Yakutpura, by the side of Musi nala where the nala and drain works were completed

As the water passes from underneath the Chaderghat Bridge, it enters a landscape that has changed in the past one year. Where houses used to be located before their demolition and eviction of the basti people in Moosa Nagar and Shankar Nagar areas, the magnificent Musi flows freely.

The Musi river flowing under Chaderghat bridge, as seen from Shankar Nagar on Thursday evening, where houses falling in the riverbed existed before they were demolished in September 2024. pic.twitter.com/0JwZRwE6e9 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 14, 2025

After the demolition of the houses, fencing was made till the riverbed was marked before eviction of people on september 27, 2024.

At Shankar nagar where houses lying on the Musi riverbed were demolished in September 2024.

However water did enter a few houses in Shankar Nagar, but it was mostly due to the drainage, said a woman whose house still stands just outside the border of the riverbed. She told Siasat.com that a snake had also slithered its way into her house the other day.

The emergency response teams of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) were closing the the manholes of the drains that were newly constructed, efficiently managing how water flows during the rains.

HYDRAA’s emergency response team closing manholes near Shankar Nagar in Old Malakpet on Thursday, August 14.

The only major flooding in this area is that of the disconnected road between Golnaka and Moosarambagh flooded with water near the Moosarambagh bridge. Though the Musi was flowing much above the regular height, keeping most of its banks under its flow, the new bridge being constructed across the river was still at a safe height above the river’s flow.

The Musi river flowing on the road between Golnaka and Moosarambagh, close to Moosarambagh bridge on Thursday, August 14. pic.twitter.com/9Nm0idOKUP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 14, 2025

The authorities issued warnings to the city-dwellers not to venture out unless absolutely necessary, people in the Old City came out to enjoy the pleasant weather of Thursday evening as well. Many were witnessing the Musi flow from its banks, reminiscing the times when such rains would have rendered their streets and houses flooded.

Musi flows on the road near Moosarambagh bridge

Whether this could be the calm before further storm, is something that needs to be seen in the rainy days ahead.