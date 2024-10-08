Hyderabad: GHMC razes 6 shops in Mallepally

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), alongside the Town Planning officials, launched a significant road expansion project in Mallepally, Nampally constituency, on Tuesday, October 8.

As part of this initiative, six shops near the Mallepally X Road were carefully removed to make way for the widening of the road.

This road expansion is integral towards the ongoing effort to enhance traffic flow and upgrade the infrastructure in the Mallepally area, ultimately benefiting the local community.

To ensure the safety and security of the area during the demolition process, a substantial police force was deployed in the vicinity. The operation was carried out smoothly, with no reports of unrest or resistance from the public.