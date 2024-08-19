Hyderabad: GHMC receives 25 petitions, 30 pleas over grievances

Hyderabad: The GHMC headquarters in the on Monday, August 19, hosted a public redressal programme wherein officials received a total of 25 petitions and 30 pleas.

The submission covered a wide range of issues and concerns, reflecting the community’s engagement and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) role in addressing public grievances.

Of the petitions,11 were related to Town Planning, 6 to Revenue, and 2 each to the administration, LWS, Lakes, and Engineering Departments. Additionally, a total of 30 pleas were recorded across six GHMC zones: Kukatpally (12), Secunderabad (10), LB Nagar (4), Charminar (2), and one each in Khairatabad and Serilingampally.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata urged officials to address these public grievances urgently. She emphasized the importance of timely resolution during her address. Deputy mayor Shobhan Reddy also highlighted the need for continuous follow-up to ensure effective handling of the complaints.