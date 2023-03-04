Hyderabad: GHMC receives over 7L applications for 2BHK homes

Hyderabad: A total of 7,09,718 applications were submitted for the allotment of double-bedroom houses within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal corporation (GHMC) limits.

GHMC has completed the process of evaluating the applications submitted for the allotment of 2BHK under the Telangana government’s housing scheme.

According to the GHMC officials, 3,44,310 applications have been processed which accounts for 48.51 percent of the lot and the remaining applications have not been processed as these were from other districts.

“Also, there were some requests that are excluded citing errors. In some applications, the address and phone number were missing,” the official added.

As per the GHMC data, 1,03,499 applications were filed from outside GHMC limits of which 12,568 applications were from Secunderabad Cantonment Board limits while the rest 26,327 applications are pending to be processed due to lack of address on them.

Among the six zones of GHMC, Kukatpally zone received the highest quota for 2BHK with 1,29,749 applications filed for it, followed by Charminar zone with 1,13,729 applications while Secunderabad secured third place in submitting applications.