Hyderabad: GHMC, SCR to reduce traffic at Nalgonda crossroads

Hyderabad: The traffic woes on the Nalgonda cross road to Chaderghat junction are all set to end soon.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along with the South Central Railways (SCR) will soon create a third vent to the Malakpet railway bridge to facilitate flow of traffic on the stretch.

The railways have agreed and works for the contract for construction of a third vent under the Malakpet railway bridge were awarded to a firm.

“After Dussehra festival, the works will begin. We expect it to be completed in a year or so,” said senior traffic police officials.

There are two vents to the Malakpet railway bridge, one for traffic going from Nalgonda to Chaderghat and the other vice versa.

Also Read Kothagudem police setup helpline for kin of deceased govt workers

The GHMC took up road widening works on the stretch from Chaderghat causeway to the Nalgonda junction to widen the road and increase the carriageway of the road.

“Nalgonda crossroads to Chaderghat – Koti is one of the busiest corridors of the city. Traffic from the eastern end uses the road to reach core areas in the west, central and north of Hyderabad city,” said the official.

Heavy traffic is witnessed on the road during peak hours of the day. Slowdowns are a regular affair with people spending close to 15 minutes to cover the distance of around 1.5 kilometer from Nalgonda cross roads to Chaderghat rotary.

During road-widening works, around 300 structures were taken out and demolished after compensating the property owners.