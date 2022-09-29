Kothagudem police setup helpline for kin of deceased govt workers

Hyderabad: The Kothagudem police on Thursday set-up a helpline number to assist family members of deceased state government employees.

The assistance will be extended to family members who died in the line of duty.

Speaking of the helpline number, Kothagudem superintendent of police Dr Vineeth G said, “A helpline has been set up for supporting the families of the employees who died while performing their duties in the police department and other departments.”

He further said that several family members of the government employees continue to face hardship following their demise, which has led to the creation of the helpline.

The family members, who lost the head of the family, could call the helpline number: 9440113300 or contact the SP’s office. People are required to submit a notice to the police department following which their issues will be taken up.