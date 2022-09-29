Telangana: PM Modi, KCR destroying democracy, says Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) of destroying democracy.

Reddy blamed Modi and KCR of poaching MLA’s from opposition parties in Telangana and across India.

He further alleged that such practices undermined the verdict of the people. The Congressman is the incharge of Chottuppal area in the buildup to the Monugode by-elections and he claimed that there were reports that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bhartaiya Janata Party (BJP) were using cash and liqour to lure the voters.

Addressing the media at Huzurnagar, Reddy said, “KCR had engineered the defection of over three dozen MLAs and MLCs from the opposition parties to TRS since 2014. Similarly, PM Modi has toppled elected governments of opposition parties in many states and ‘Operation Lotus’ appears to be his only priority.”