Hyderabad: Sitaram Yechury to unveil S Jaipal Reddy’s statue

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India (Marxist) National General Secretary Sitaran Yechury on Friday will unveil the statue of former union minister and member of Parliament S Jaipal Reddy in Rangareddy district.

The statue will be unveiled at Reddy’s native village of Madgul, in Ranga Reddy district at 10:00 AM. Yechury will be the chief guest at the fuction which also includes former Supreme Court judge, R. Subhash Reddy, as the special guest.

Reddy was an elected representative for nearly 50 years and for his contribution to the discussions in Parliament earned him, “The Outstanding Parliamentarian Award, 1998”. Following the unvieling of the statue, a public meeting is scheduled at Vasavi Function Hall, Madgul village.

A few other political leaders will also be present during the event.