Telangana HC clears path for tenders on KCR nutrition kits

Advocate General BS Prasad argued that any protein powder meeting the requirements of the National Institute of Nutrition was acceptable.

Published: 29th September 2022 3:55 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana high court on Wednesday cleared path for e-tenders regarding KCR nutrition kits. The government will award the tenders to succesful bidders.

Hearing a petition filed by LAAN e- governance Education Private Limited, which claimed that the tender conditions were specifically designed for Hindustan Unilever, the finalisation of the tenders was halted.

Upon reviewing the Telangana Medical and Health department’s arguments, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy authorised the government to proceed with the procurement of “KCR Nutritional Kits” for pregnant women. The petitioners argued that any agency working with the HUL will be the chosen bidder.

However, Advocate General BS Prasad argued that any protein powder meeting the requirements of the National Institute of Nutrition was acceptable. “The firm never been requested that Mother Horlicks Plus only be given.” prasad further said.

