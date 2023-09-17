Hyderabad: GHMC seals Alpha Hotel over hygiene concerns

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday sealed Alpha Hotel in Secunderabad due to severe food safety and hygiene concerns. The move came after GHMC’s Food Safety Wing conducted an inspection a few days ago and discovered significant irregularities in the hotel’s adherence to safety standards.

Following the initial inspection, a notice was issued to the hotel management on Friday, urging them to rectify the identified issues. However, despite their assurance to implement remedial measures, the situation did not improve.

On Sunday, the Food Safety Authority (FSA) team conducted another inspection of the hotel and found that the management had failed to address the food safety concerns adequately. As a result, GHMC decided to take the strict step of sealing the hotel. GHMC officials plan to communicate with the district administration to request further actions against the hotel’s management.

Additionally, prior to the sealing of the hotel, a case was registered against Alpha Hotel on Friday by the Monda Market police. This action was prompted by a customer named Zameer, who alleged that he had been served stale food by one of the waiters.