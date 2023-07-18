Hyderabad: GHMC sets up helpline for rain-related assistance

Hyderabad: In the midst of the city’s constant downpours, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) has issued a notice informing citizens of the services it provides to address different rain-related problems.

The EVDM unit stated that it is actively involved in responding to complaints about fallen trees and branches impeding vehicle movement, rescuing people and animals, managing water stagnation, responding to floods and building collapses, fire fighting efforts, and administering first aid to accident victims.

The EVDM unit further stressed the significance of specific and accurate details when making a complaint. They asked individuals to report the specific location of the occurrence by providing a map position, incident images, the kind of complaint, and a phone number to contact.

Citizens can contact the unit via their official social media accounts or phone the hotline numbers 91 90001 13667 or 040-29555500 to report rain-related occurrences and request assistance.