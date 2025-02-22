Hyderabad: GHMC standing committee elected unanimously, 1st in decade

At least 74 corporations must support the candidates to form the committee. In the previous term, the committee had 7 members from AIMIM and 8 from BRS.

Hyderabad: The standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was unanimously elected on Friday, February 21.

Two Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) corporators withdrew their nominations citing a lack of numbers. The 15-member standing committee of the GHMC includes eight members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and seven members of the Congress.

The standing committee of the civic body has been unanimously elected for the first time in a decade.

The GHMC has 150 corporators in total. However, after the death of two members and two others becoming MLAs, the current strength is 146. Among them, 39 are from BJP, 42 from BRS, 24 from Congress, and 41 from AIMIM.

Previously, the BRS had secured a mayoral position with the support of the AIMIM. The BRS and AIMIM dominated the GHMC standing committee for the past three terms.

As the BRS lost the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi Gadwal and Deputy Mayor Srilatha Reddy defected to the Congress party, taking several BRS corporators with them.

