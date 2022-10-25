Hyderabad: GHMC Standing Committee polls to be held on Nov 19

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is all set to hold the Standing Committee elections on November 19 for the year 2022.

A notice for the same was issued by the commissioner calling upon the existing 150 ward members of the corporation to elect 15 members for the committee.

The commissioner also called on interested corporators to file nominations for the posts at the GHMC head office at Tank Bund, before the Secretary from November 2 to 10, between 11 am to 3 pm, excluding public holidays.

The total number of members to be elected is 15 and every voter shall have as many votes as there are members to be elected to the Standing Committee.

The list of nominations received will be released on November 10 after 3 pm after they are scrutinised by the Commissioner of GHMC on November 11 from 11 am.

A final list containing the list of valid nominations will be released on the same day i.e. November 11 once the process of inspection is completed.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations on November 14 before 3 pm and the final list of contesting candidates will be uploaded following the withdrawal after 3 pm.

Details of Polling:

Polling is scheduled to start from 10 am onwards on November 19 and end by 3 pm on the same day. Counting of votes shall proceed after 3 pm on November 19 and results will be declared immediately after the completion of the counting procedure.