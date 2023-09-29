Hyderabad: GHMC standing panel approves 16 CSR-funded projects

At the meeting of the GHMC Standing Committee Chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, several significant proposals, including pond rejuvenation, construction of community halls and plantation drives were among the others to get the nod.

Photo of Sayima Ahmad Sayima Ahmad|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 29th September 2023 7:32 pm IST
Hyderabad: GHMC panel's green signal for CSR focussed 11 projects
Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi chaired a meeting that focused on development projects in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee approved 16 CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities on Thursday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

During a standing committee meeting chaired by mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, several significant proposals, including pond rejuvenation, construction of community halls, and plantation drives were among the projects to get the nod.

Also Read
Sintex manufacturing unit to create 1000 jobs in Telangana

Approved works

  • Stormwater drain from Pedda Cheruvu to Jangam Bandham Kunta to reduce flooding in Ward No. 125 of Gajularamaram Circle. The drain’s construction will cost about Rs 11.15 crore.
  • The Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner was given permission to sign an MoU with the Malligavad Foundation to undertake the rejuvenation of Regula Kunta in Miyapur as part of CSR.
  • The GST and Customs Department will provide assistance for a three-year period for the restoration and beautification of the Pedda Talla Kunta in Upparapalli, Ranga Reddy district.
  • A three-year MoU with Green Yatra company for the maintenance of Kapra Lake will also be signed.
  • The proposal for the construction of a community hall in Chandanagar and a multipurpose function hall at Jawahar Nagar at an estimated cost of Rs 5.60 crore was also approved.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Photo of Sayima Ahmad Sayima Ahmad|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 29th September 2023 7:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sayima Ahmad

Sayima Ahmad

Back to top button