Hyderabad: GHMC standing panel approves 16 CSR-funded projects

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee approved 16 CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities on Thursday.

During a standing committee meeting chaired by mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, several significant proposals, including pond rejuvenation, construction of community halls, and plantation drives were among the projects to get the nod.

Approved works

Stormwater drain from Pedda Cheruvu to Jangam Bandham Kunta to reduce flooding in Ward No. 125 of Gajularamaram Circle. The drain’s construction will cost about Rs 11.15 crore.

The Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner was given permission to sign an MoU with the Malligavad Foundation to undertake the rejuvenation of Regula Kunta in Miyapur as part of CSR.

The GST and Customs Department will provide assistance for a three-year period for the restoration and beautification of the Pedda Talla Kunta in Upparapalli, Ranga Reddy district.

A three-year MoU with Green Yatra company for the maintenance of Kapra Lake will also be signed.