Hyderabad: GHMC takes measures to address stray dog menace

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has announced stringent actions by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to safeguard citizens from the threat of stray dogs.

In a recent review meeting held at the GHMC headquarters, Mayor Vijayalakshmi discussed preventive measures with additional commissioner Sneha Sabarish, veterinary officers, and corporators who are part of the newly formed high-level committee dedicated to curbing dog bites.

According to the Mayor, the High-Level Committee’s guidelines are being diligently followed to shield the public from stray dogs throughout the city. The veterinary department has initiated sterilization and anti-birth control (ABC) measures for stray dogs, in line with the committee’s directives.

Concerning recent stray dog attacks in various areas of the city, Mayor Vijayalakshmi highlighted the implementation of extensive measures to prevent such incidents. Veterinary officials recommended regular rabies vaccinations for stray dogs to mitigate health risks.

Birth control operations are underway in 16 municipalities surrounding the GHMC. The Mayor called for daily records of sterilized dogs, categorised by circles, to be made public. Additionally, she proposed the establishment of special shelters for stray dogs and announced plans to create a one-acre shelter in Serilingampally.

To raise awareness about the stray dog issue, the high-level committee members suggested utilizing various media platforms.

The Mayor urged preventive measures to stop stray dogs from forming groups, emphasizing responsible disposal of waste from meat shops.

The meeting saw the participation of Veterinary Officer Abdul Vakil, corporators CV Reddy, Shravan, Rajasekhar Reddy, Bannala Geetha Praveen, Padma Venkat Reddy, and deputy directors, alongside veterinary doctors.